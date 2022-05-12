MPD Under the Radar: Dubuque Street teenagers video the burning of ex-friend’s clothes

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division. For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Reports from the Manchester Police Department Records Division cost Manchester Ink Link a dollar per page.

March 25, 6:43 a.m. – A woman on Pine Street called 911 after she heard a man on the street trying to call 911 and yelling.

She told police that the man appeared to be walking and was scratched. The man also appeared to be under the influence of an unspecified drug, but she did not provide any additional information.

Police found the man, and the man told police he was just taking a way. Police told the man they could call an ambulance if needed, but there is no indication that an ambulance was called.

March 25, 8:51 a.m. – Near the intersection of Beech Street and Webster Street, a woman in a Nissan Rogue called police, saying that another woman in a white Lexus SUV wanted to fight her.

It is unclear why the Lexus woman wanted to fight the Nissan woman beyond a road rage incident of some sort. The Nissan woman waited at a nearby business for police, but the Lexus woman left by the time police arrived.

March 25, 3:24 p.m. – A woman on Lake Avenue told police that a neighbor threatened her with a baseball bat and also pulled out a word that was redacted on the police report.

The woman and the neighbor apparently were arguing over a parking space and he was standing on a porch as the woman called police.

After the initial threat, the neighbor the took out the redacted thing and insulted several other neighbors in the vicinity.

The man also apparently called 911, but the call was disconnected. According to police reports, the incident was resolved approximately 90 minutes after the woman called.

March 25, 5:35 p.m. – A mother on Dubuque Street said that her 14-year-old daughter is being threatened by two 17-year-olds. The daughter was friends with them until a falling out, the friends live in the same building as the mother and daughter.

The mother showed police a video of the friends burning the daughter’s clothes, she said that the video was shown to the daughter’s school, but nothing was done.

An investigation was opened into the incident.

March 26, 10:06 a.m. – The landlord of a building on Jewett Street called police regarding an unruly tenant. The tenant called regarding a broken back door and the landlord said that someone would be over within 24 hours. However, once the repair person arrived, the tenant would not let the person in. At that moment, the tenant had also been playing music and screaming for approximately two hours.

The landlord told police that they have been trying to evict the tenant due to ongoing issues and requested assistance in calming the situation so the repair person could fix the door.