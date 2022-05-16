MPD Under the Radar: Drunken man on South Willow Street will shoot if not left alone, five men want to kill him for some reason

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division. For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened

March 26, 10:22 a.m. – The girlfriend of a tenant on Lake Avenue threw a rock at the tenant’s landlord because she was upset about a fight between the tenant and the landlord.

An investigation was opened into the incident, additional information was not available.

March 26, 12:11 p.m. – An individual called 911 from Gold Street saying that someone was getting beat up near some trucks. Police could not find the location of the people getting beaten up and the phone number would not allow return calls.

Police talked to people in the area to ask if they had seen anything without any luck.

March 26, 1:52 p.m. – Near the corner of Hanover Street and Hall Street, a woman was driving with her two children when a man driving a white van pulled out in front of her.

The van then stopped and the man left the van and took out a knife and showed it to her.

There was no indication that the man did anything to the woman other than this. The woman said she would provide additional information later if needed, but could not stay due to melting groceries in her car.

March 26, 9:35 p.m. – A customer of a business on Mammoth Road called police after a confrontation with another customer about a parking spot. The caller said that the other customer went into his car, grabbed a gun, put it on the dashboard of his car and then “advised” the caller to leave. The customer then went into the business, but it was unclear what happened to the gun.

The license plate of the gun-carrying customer came back to a man living in Raymond, however no contact information was available. The police report did not indicate whether the police were able to find the man while he was at the business.

March 26, 11:33 p.m. – A woman went into a business on South Willow Street saying her boyfriend will “shoot this place up,” because she and her boyfriend were kicked out earlier.

The person that called police was unfamiliar with the woman and then reported that an argument began outside between two men, potentially related to the incident with the woman, with one of them likely to be the boyfriend.

The caller indicated that one of the men appeared to be drunk and the woman then said that her boyfriend was drunk and desired to be left alone, or else he would shoot someone.

Approximately five minutes later, a woman called police from the same location indicating that there was a large fight outside involving approximately 10 people that were armed. The woman would not provide any other details, but kept on yelling at the dispatcher to send police to the scene immediately.

When police arrived, they found five men ready to attack what appeared to be the boyfriend described in the first call, and the five men reported that they had “gats.”

While there was no physical altercation between the two sides, everyone continued to yell at each other, with the five men threatening to kill the drunken boyfriend for reasons not explained in the report until police could get everybody to calm down.