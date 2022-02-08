MPD Under the Radar: Drugged woman found inside South Willow closet

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.



In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what's going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.



The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Dec. 26, 5:17 p.m. – A woman had pulled a fire alarm at a building on MacGregor Street earlier in the day and representatives of the building asked police to issue a no trespassing order to her. She had been escorted off the property a day earlier and returned just to pull the fire alarm.

The representative believed she was homeless.

Police caught up with the woman and informed her she was no longer welcome inside the building.

Dec. 26, 7:20 p.m. – Police responded to Manchester Street for reports of a fight, with individuals on the scene saying there was “a lot of screaming.”

According to police reports, one man was assaulted twice, with someone choking and punching him in the face at one point, pinning onto the ground at another point.

No weapons were used in the fight. Additional information was not available.

Jan. 2, 12:10 p.m. – A man who says he was hit in the chest at a business on Dubuque Street requested an ambulance. However, this man was found in violation of bail conditions on a charge not specified in the report.

Additional information was not included in the report.

Jan. 6, 7:55 a.m. – An employee at a business on South Willow Street says they found a woman inside a closet at their facility who had been there all night. The woman said her phone had been stolen and it appeared that she had been drugged.

The employee believed that the woman was homeless.

She had left by the time police arrived on the scene.

Jan. 7, 2:06 a.m. – An employee of a business on South Willow Street saw a man outside his business and the man appeared “very out of it, or on something.”

During the call to police, the employee said the man began to sit in his car, a silver car with a red crate on top. The employee was unable to see the car’s license plate number.

Police attempted to identify the man through a database search, additional information was redacted.

Jan. 7, 7:03 p.m. – A woman reported that her ex-boyfriend is trashing her apartment. The woman was scared to go into her house and called police from a mile away. She said she would meet officers at her address.

Police learned that the ex-boyfriend was armed.

Several officers backed up the initial officers on the scene. Additional information was not available other than the fact that the ex-boyfriend was arrested on charges not available in the report.