MPD Under the Radar: Driver threatens to kill Hanover Street woman and her dog

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what's going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their re-occurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Oct. 4, 3:34 p.m. – A woman on Gates Street called with concerns over living arrangements with two other females she called “Brooke” and “Juney.” It is unclear if those are their real names, police were unable to confirm anyone with those names living at the address given by the woman.

The woman had just moved from Maine, but got into an argument with Brooke and Juney because no one was letting her talk.

When asked if Brooke or Juney had weapons, the woman said “Oh gosh, I hope not, but I don’t think so.”

The woman ultimately said that the dispute had been resolved, but just wanted to talk to someone and agreed to call back if there were future issues.

Oct. 4, 4:27 p.m. – A resident on Andrew Street called police, believing someone went onto their second floor balcony, entered into their apartment and started “banging” things and then climbed up to the third floor.

Police investigated and discovered the incident was related to a pair of disputing neighbors, but additional information was not provided.

Oct. 4, 5:36 p.m. – A woman on Thornton Street called police after an incident with a neighbor and their dog. Earlier, the woman said that the neighbor’s dog was barking at her dog and she asked the neighbor to keep his dog away from her dog.

The neighbor went home, talked to his parents, and then the parents threatened to harm the woman, but did not specify how they would harm the woman.

Police believe that the bad blood between the neighbor’s family and the woman had been ongoing and officers provided the woman with instructions on how to pursue restraining orders against the neighbors if the matter persisted.

Oct. 5, 10:06 a.m. – A woman on Second Street called police after a man gave toys to her grandson and then tried to steal the toys back during an incident where she said she believed he was under the influence of drugs.

According to the woman, the man had become verbally abusive during the incident.

She left the toys with a neighbor, as the man said he wanted them back. The woman did not want further contact with the man.

Police contacted the man, who said he never wanted to talk to the woman again.

Oct. 6, 8:48 p.m. – A woman on Walker Street lives with her aunt, boyfriend and four cousins. One of the cousins had an argument with the aunt and the cousin was at the point where he had to be “pushed out of the apartment.”

However, the rest of the family was also trying to kick the woman and her boyfriend out of the apartment. It is not clear why they wanted to do this. The woman and her boyfriend had been living there since July.

Additional information was not provided.

Oct. 7, 9:09 a.m. – Three people were arguing on Bell Street in what was potentially a domestic incident.

There was an injury reported in relation to the argument, but details were not provided. Someone also said that someone put a dog in a chokehold.

A neighbor indicated that the argument occurred after one dog attacked another dog. Neither dog was injured.

Oct. 9, 6:21 p.m. – A woman was driving down Hanover Street in a white SUV when she yelled at another woman out of her vehicle window.

The driver told the other woman, “You’re lucky I don’t kill you and your dog.”

The woman said that she had been having issues with the driver and her friends.

An investigation into the incident was opened, additional information was not provided.

Oct. 12, 1:48 a.m. – Police received a pair of calls almost simultaneously about intoxicated women near the same location on Lowell Street. The first call referenced three intoxicated women, and the caller was afraid they would drive away in a nearby car. The second call referenced one intoxicated woman who was acting in a disorderly manner and refused to leave the area.

It is unclear if the individuals in both calls were different people or not. Police arrived on the scene approximately 15 minutes later and one woman was transported to a nearby hospital.