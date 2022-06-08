MPD Under the Radar: Dog on Elm Street okay after caller believed he was left in car for 20 hours

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their re-occurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Reports from the Manchester Police Department Records Division cost Manchester Ink Link a dollar per page. If you would like to help us continue bringing you this column, please contribute to our efforts here.

May 4, 1:28 a.m. – An individual called police after they spotted a dog that had been left inside a vehicle for what they believed was 20 hours on Elm Street.

The individual asked police to help find the owner of the vehicle.

Within 20 minutes, the vehicle owner was found. He told police that the dog had food, water and ventilation and he was nearby and implied that the dog was not allowed where he was at that moment.

May 15, 12:27 a.m. – Police intervened when a woman threatened an employee on Queen City Avenue after their personal identification was deemed as invalid according to their computer system.

Additional information was not provided.

May 15, 2:11 a.m. – An employee at a restaurant on South Willow Street called police after an individual in a white Nissan started threatening employees at the restaurant.

It is not clear why the individual threatened the employees at the restaurant. No injuries were reported. Additional information was not provided.

May 15, 11:56 p.m. – A woman left some items inside a business on Brown Avenue and employees would not let her inside to retrieve the items.

The woman told police that the employees “thought it was funny.”

Employees of the business were simultaneously attempting to call police regarding the woman.

Excluding something regarding Lowell, Mass., additional information was not provided.

June 8, 3:47 p.m. – A woman on Hall Street reported to police that her ex-boyfriend is giving her phone number to friends, who were then texting her all day. One of them left a note on her car.

An investigation into the issue was opened.