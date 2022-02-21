MPD Under the Radar: Did West Side woman donate clothes or trash?

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.



In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division. For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.



The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Jan. 15, 1:50 a.m. – Police received a call from Massabesic Street due to a fight at a party. The caller heard loud screaming, girls yelling and what sounded like a “fist fighting,” with enough noise that it woke the caller up. The caller was trying to tell everyone at the party to go home, but with no luck. Another called nearby also called in a few minutes later to report a fight in the area.

Two units were dispatched to break up the fight.

Jan. 15, 1:21 p.m. – A woman asked for police assistance after a fraudulent charge from a business on South Willow Street. However, 15 minutes later she cancelled the request after going to the business and rectifying the matter on her own.

Jan. 15, 7:25 p.m. – A woman on Somerville Street contacted police after reporting that her husband came home drunk and kicked her and her step-daughter out of their apartment.

The woman told this to police through a translator, as she only spoke Spanish.

As the woman was calling police, the husband entered the lobby of Manchester Police Department Headquarters to report that the woman stole a car from him.

Additional information was not provided.

Jan. 16, 9:14 a.m. – A taxi driver told police he just saw a man pull a gun on two other people inside a business on Elm Street. One of the victims, described as a Caucasian male with a backpack and a big beard, was moving north up Elm Street according to the taxi driver. One officer caught up with that victim to get a description of the suspect while another entered the store on Elm Street to find the suspect. However, the suspect could not be found in or around the store and video footage was inconclusive.

Jan. 16, 1:23 p.m. – Police responded to a fight on Dubuque Street between a man, a woman and the woman’s boyfriend. The man threatened to break the woman’s neck, and then the boyfriend threatened to kill the man. The man lives on the second floor of the woman’s building.

There were no weapons in the possession of the three individuals. The woman and boyfriend retreated to their apartment and the man did the same. Police advised the woman and boyfriend not to engage with the man and call back if there were any further issues. Police also tried to reason with the man, but he was uncooperative. No charges were filed.

Jan. 16, 4:18 p.m. – Employees at a business near the corner of South Main Street and Parker Street attempted to prevent a woman from leaving their property, leading the woman to call police. The woman was trying to donate clothing at a bin near the store, but the employees accused her of trying to put trash bags into the bin.

The employees physically blocked the front and back of her vehicle and then took pictures of her vehicle.

Once the employees saw the woman calling the police, they went back inside. It is unclear if the police talked to the employees about the incident.

Jan. 17, 5:07 p.m. – An employee at a business on Old Granite Street allegedly slammed a patron’s face into a wall as he was ejecting the patron and his colleagues from the establishment. The patron felt that he deserved to be ejected, but did not deserve to have his face smashed into a wall.

Police talked to the employee, noting that they have talked to him about this two times before. No charges were filed.