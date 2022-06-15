MPD Under the Radar: Derryfield Park mom uses racist slur after her child is harmed

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their reoccurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Reports from the Manchester Police Department Records Division cost Manchester Ink Link a dollar per page. If you would like to help us continue bringing you this column, please contribute to our efforts here.

May 8, 3:16 a.m. – An elderly man wearing a bright yellow traffic vest threatened a driver on Beech Street, telling him that he was going to stab him with a three-inch pocket knife.

It is not clear why the elderly man wanted to do this, but the elderly man hit the hood of the driver’s car.

Police stayed with the driver until he could leave the area as his car shortly broke down after the incident occurred.

May 9, 1:26 p.m. – Police were informed of a man who was attacked by a co-worker on Bridge Street.

The man and his co-worker knew each other in prison and for an unknown reason, the co-worker used a homosexual slur against the man.

The man replied to the co-worker by saying, “At least I still have all my teeth.”

At this point, the co-worker attempted to punch the man.

It is unclear what happened after this point other than the man saying that the co-worker began to ride a bike southbound on Elm Street.

May 9, 4:20 p.m. – A woman on Elm Street called police after a lost dog jumped into her car. Approximately ten minutes later, the woman found the dog’s owner, who retrieved the dog.

May 9, 7:10 p.m. – A man on Candia Road called police after a friend said he was going to “light him on fire and kill his family.”

The man on Candia Road was unsure why the friend wanted to do this, but said the incident happened in Auburn.

Additional information was not provided.

May 18, 7:05 p.m. – Police intervened at Derryfield Park after an altercation between two mothers and their children.

One of the mothers told the other mother to “go back to her country” after the other mother’s child hurt her child.

Additional information was not provided other than an indication that the incident was resolved at the scene.

May 19, 2:53 p.m. – A woman on Lamprey Street said that her ex-husband from Nashua was on the way up to take their daughter. The woman told police he had no reason to be at the house and if she called again, it would be because he had arrived at the house.

Police had been at the address earlier regarding the dispute and to check on the daughter’s condition.