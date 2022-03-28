MPD Under the Radar: Customer believes Harvey Road employee double charged her, so customer returns to get employee on video

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division. For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Jan. 19, 2:58 p.m. – Officers returned to a home on Elmhurst Avenue after reports of an unruly 12-year-old, they had been there the previous night as well.

The child was reported as violent and causing problems by an unspecified party. During the previous night’s call, the child called police saying that his grandpa choked him, a claim that was discovered to be untrue.

Later that night, police were informed that the grandson will go to his other grandparents’ house and counseling would also ensue. Individuals with the child’s family were informed that if issues persist, police intervention would be necessary.

Jan. 20, 9:57 p.m. – A 16-year-old girl was reported missing, last seen near the corner of Wentworth Street and Poor Street.

That’s where her father was able to track her phone to up until she turned it off at 2 p.m.

Earlier, she told her parents she was with a 36-year-old man, but had told the man she was 21.

Manchester Police were informed of the missing girl from New Hampshire State Police, with several units searching the area for several hours.

A woman living near the intersection called police later in the evening saying she had heard an unfamiliar girl’s voice, but it is unclear if that girl she heard was the missing girl.

Additional information was not available.

Jan. 21, 2:57 a.m. – A burglar alarm went off at a restaurant on South Willow Street. The restaurant had closed at 2 a.m. However, it was determined that the alarm was caused by a delivery driver dropping off a package.

Feb. 15, 12:46 a.m. – Three men were spotted near a building on Lake Avenue beating someone up.

Approximately a minute after a call to police was made, the three men drove off in an undescribed white vehicle.

An investigation of the incident was opened, beginning with a camera on the building next door.

Feb. 15, 12:00 p.m. – An employee at a store on Harvey Road called police after a customer began recording her with a phone.

The employee told the customer to stop recording her, but the customer was upset because she thought the employee double charged her a few days ago.

The employee tried to get the customer’s plate number, but she left before the plate number was obtained.

Feb. 15, 5:59 p.m. – A man on Country Club Drive just slammed the head of a dog into a glass door and the dog’s owner called the police.

The owner, a woman living with the man, was afraid he would slam her head into the door next.

It is unclear why the man slammed the dog’s head into the dog and police did not specify that the man did slam the dog’s head into the door, or provide any additional information.

Feb. 16, 8:10 a.m. – A man on Concord Street called police, saying he heard two men nearby engaged in a very heated argument “in another language.”

The complaint was discovered to be unfounded.