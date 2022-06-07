MPD Under the Radar: Children break into apartments of evicted tenants and flush the toilets

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

May 13, 11:25 a.m. – A landlord on Auburn Street called police after concerns that children were entering the apartment of an evicted person and continually flushing the toilets.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department put a “notice of default” on the door of the apartment, but that notice did not indicate anything about children not being allowed inside the apartment.

The landlord changed the locks on the first floor of the building, but not the third floor of the building, and the landlord believes the children were getting into the apartment through the third floor.

A tenant in another apartment in the building was also recently evicted. It is unclear if the children flushing the toilets are related to the evicted tenants or why they might be flushing the toilets.

Additional information was not available

May 13, 7:52 p.m. – A man on the Queen City Bridge was punched in the face by two other individuals.

Additional information was not provided, other than the victim attempted to swing a skateboard at the two men to try and defend himself.

May 14, 11:29 a.m. – A man on Union Street called police after receiving a threatening voice mail from a man at approximately 2:30 a.m.

The individual threatened the man, but the man was unsure who the individual was. The individual had a significant amount of information about the man and his children, according to the man.

Police found a person connected to the phone number and left a voice mail. The man heard that voice mail message and said it did not sound like the person who threatened him. However, he believes a person who once had the phone number may be someone he works with, and he would ask the co-worker about the messages.

May 14, 12:30 p.m. – A man called police from South Willow Street, stating that his wife and her boyfriend wanted to kill him after they bought a car.

The man did not explain why the wife and boyfriend wanted to do this, and told Manchester Police that he also informed Merrimack Police of this threat.

Merrimack Police told Manchester Police that this man had been confrontational with police in the past.

Additional information was not available.