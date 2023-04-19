MPD Under the Radar: Cedar Street neighbors yelling for two straight days are okay, just loud

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their re-occurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Reports from the Manchester Police Department Records Division cost Manchester Ink Link a dollar per page. If you would like to help us continue bringing you this column, please contribute to our efforts here.

March 11, 11:40 a.m. – A person on Cedar Street called police after two neighbors had been screaming at each other for two straight days. The person added that there is “tons of history here,” but it is not clear what exactly that entailed.

An officer met with the neighbors 15 minutes later and determined that everything was okay and that they were just very loud. The officer asked the neighbor to be mindful of their neighbors and lower their volume.

March 11, 2:22 p.m. – Someone called police after spotting a dog trapped in a car on Chestnut Street. That person did not provide a license plate number.

Police were able to find the car and discovered that a window had been left open a crack for the dog.

A slip on the dashboard from a nearby parking meter indicated that the car had been there since about noon.

The owner returned to the car five minutes later. Additional information was not provided.

March 12, 10:33 a.m. – A woman on School Street expressed concern when a person threatened her, saying things like he would “find her,” among other threats. The woman said she was also being harassed on TikTok by someone from Rochester, but it was not clear if it was the same person.

The person harassing her kept on making more accounts to evade her attempts at blocking her.

Officers believed they could not act and that no crime was committed within Manchester, but the woman was encouraged to contact Rochester Police.

March 15, 2:12 p.m. – Police were dispatched to the area of Cypress Street and Lake Avenue after it was reported that a driver of a red Hyundai Sonata was being hit by their passenger.

The passenger was wearing a black hat.

Additional information was not provided.

March 28, 8:48 a.m. – A woman was taking her daughter to school when a driver almost ran into them near the corner of Wilson and Cedar streets.

The driver refused to stop at a stop sign, instead speeding up as the daughter was crossing the street.

The woman asked the driver why he didn’t stop and the driver began yelling at her.

Additional information was not provided.

March 28, 1:04 p.m. – A contractor on Rosecliff Lane called police after receiving a threat from a homeowner at a job site.

The homeowner said that if the contractor returned, the contactor “would be dead.” It is not clear why.

The contractor said he also received threats when he was in Rindge and Dover. It is not clear if these threats were also from the same homeowner.

Additional information was not provided.

April 1, 8:52 p.m. – A woman on Rimmon Street thought she had heard a storm outside, but it was a fight. The woman said she saw one man throw something at the other man and then believed one of the men accused the other of hitting him.

Police were unable to find the men.

April 2, 11:58 a.m. – A man reported to the police that his ex-wife’s boyfriend was harassing him. Over the past five months, the man has received non-stop text messages and phone calls from the ex-wife’s boyfriend, including threats by the boyfriend to shoot the man.

The man also believed the boyfriend is tracking him.

Additional information was not provided.

April 2, 3:15 p.m. – One business owner on South Maple Street called police after an incident with a trespasser.

The business owner said that the trespasser had been hanging around the building of his business for three days. The owner told the trespasser to move, but the trespasser threatened to beat the business owner up after being told to move.

About a minute later, the man started walking toward South Willow Street. It is not clear why.

The business owner sought to press charges.

Additional information was not provided.

April 3, 2:38 p.m. – A woman called police after her boyfriend’s ex-wife threatened to run her over with an old blue Ford.

The incident occurred after she was walking to her own car after getting lunch with her boyfriend on South Willow Street.

Police were unable to find the ex-wife. Additional information was not provided.

April 4, 11:01 a.m. – An individual described as having “curly hair, backpack and shorts on” was seen “jumping in and out of traffic” on Elm Street.

Additional information was not provided.