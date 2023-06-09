MPD Under the Radar: Brown Avenue woman blocked by arguing foreign language dog owners

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their reoccurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

March 12, 10:42 a.m. – A woman on Dunbarton Road reported various unknown calling and texting her, but it is not clear why. The woman also called on Feb. 12 about an individual with firearms and large dogs apparently harassing her, but police were unable to find that individual.

Additional information was not provided.

March 12, 3: 28 p.m. – A woman on Brown Avenue was trapped by two sets of dog owners arguing with each other.

According to the woman, the dog owners were speaking in an unspecified foreign language and one of the male dog owners was making her feel uncomfortable.

Apparently, the dog owners’ cars were blocking her ability to drive out of the area. The woman told police that the issue began after the woman told one of the dog owners to put their dog on a leash, with the dog owner taking pictures of her.

It is unclear why the other dog owners were arguing or if they were also arguing with the woman.

Additional information was not provided.

March 12, 9: 21 p.m. – A business owner on Hooksett Road reported that someone was shooting something at their window and it was causing damage. The business owner believes it may have been from a BB gun, but when police arrived later, there was no evidence of BB pellets in the area.

April 15, 9:08 p.m. – Reports of approximately 15 teenagers were reported in a parking lot on Valley Street. Yelling was heard in the phone call to police, with no weapons reported in the call. By the time police arrived on scene, all participants in the fight had dispersed.

April 16, 7:27 p.m. – Police were dispatched after reports of an argument at Veterans’ Park, with a female caller telling dispatchers that “a large man was causing problems.” The female caller was reportedly yelling through the phone, but did not provide additional information to police.

Officers were unable to find any problems upon arrival.

April 17, 6:22 p.m. – A woman on Blaine Street was being harassed by a neighbor who accused her of theft. The woman says the neighbor believes the woman broke the door handle at the entrance to the neighbor’s apartment and began searching items. According to the woman, the neighbor later confronted her and said she had 24 hours to return the items, but she was on the other side of town during the alleged break-in.

Police were unable to find the neighbor. The woman was advised to pursue a restraining order.