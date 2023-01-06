MPD Under the Radar: Boy hits head on cement after woman kicks him, but he is okay

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their re-occurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Oct. 25, 7:05 p.m. – A man on Pine Street got threatening e-mails from a landlord from Maryland about a car being towed from a garage.

He told police that someone tried to break into their garage earlier that evening.

Police discovered that it is the landlord’s son-in-law that is giving them a hard time, he had tried to go in their apartment tonight and had driven by twice that night as well.

The son-in-law’s car was described as white, with Budweiser logos on it.

Additional information was not provided

Oct. 25, 3:16 p.m. – An individual on Green Street reported a fight in progress amongst a group of kids. The caller said they could hear someone trying to break up the fight and an adult female hitting a 10-year-old boy.

The caller added that the woman kicked the boy and hit his head on the cement.

When asked if the boy was okay, the caller said “yes.”

During the call, the fight began to break up and the caller said the woman began running. This caller said he knew the woman, she lives on Cedar Street.

Additional information was not provided.

Dec. 3, 7:39 p.m. – A man hailing from Union Street arrived at Manchester Police Department headquarters asking for assistance with a roommate he described as “crazy.”

The man was described as heavily intoxicated and refused to wait until an officer became available.

Police later caught up with the man, but by that point, he declined further services.

Dec. 4, 7:07 a.m. – A man pushed a woman out of an SUV near the corner of Cedar Street and Wilson Street. The woman was described as being in possession of a firearm in the back of her pants. It is unclear if this played a role in the incident.

The man was described as driving down Massabesic Street, but he was not found.

Additional information was not provided.

Dec. 6, 8:06 p.m. – A man on Notre Dame Avenue said he heard screaming from the first floor of his building and decided to call police.

The screaming was coming from the man’s roommate who was intoxicated and began to argue with him about rent.

Officers arrived on the scene and the roommate said something about wanting a confrontation with police, but it appears that the situation was resolved peacefully.

Dec. 8, 11:20 a.m. – A man living on Lake Avenue reported that a roommate was threatening him, but it was not clear if any crimes were committed.

An officer investigated the apartment where the man lived and found five people that the man was renting rooms to, but no evidence of a crime.

The man was advised to contact his landlord.

Dec. 9, 11:23 a.m. – Employees of a business on South Willow Street called police after a man attempted to videotape people and was following customers around.

The man told police that he had been threatened by customers at the business earlier. Police indicated that the man seemed very agitated and was discussing conspiracy theories. The man did not provide police with any information other than claiming that he nearly got shot a the business the previous night.

Police called the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester Mobile Crisis Team for assistance, who were able to help the man and get him home so he could sleep.

NOTE: The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester Mobile Crisis Team is available 24/7/365 to anyone in the Manchester area suffering from mental health or substance abuse crisis.

It is part of NH Rapid Response Access Point, a statewide effort initiative by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and Bureau of Behavioral Health in conjunction with community mental health centers across the state.

The Mobile Crisis Team can provide phone support to help solve the crisis, provide medical referrals or come to the individual in person if the crisis cannot be solved on the phone

To contact the Mobile Crisis Team, call or text 833-710-6477 or visit NH988.com