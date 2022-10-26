MPD Under the Radar: Anonymous person asks Maple Street business owner “if he’d like to go to jail today”

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their re-occurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Reports from the Manchester Police Department Records Division cost Manchester Ink Link a dollar per page. If you would like to help us continue bringing you this column, please contribute to our efforts here.

Sept. 21, 2:59 p.m. – A person driving a Nissan Rogue down South Main Street called police after the driver of a Silver Ford had been following him and driving erratically for the previous ten minutes.

The Ford driver was taking pictures of the Rogue driver and yelling “pull over.” It is not clear why he was doing this.

The Rogue driver did not see any weapons in the possession of the Ford driver, but the Ford driver made an obscene hand gesture to the Rogue driver while he was talking to police.

A hit-and-run incident in Bedford was also noted in the report, but without any context or whether it is connected to the road rage complaint. No additional information was available.

Sept. 21, 3:33 p.m. – The owner of a business on Maple Street had a trailer towed from a nearby parking lot and now the owner of the trailer was threatening to beat him up if he “saw him on the streets.”

The business owner also got an anonymous call from someone asking “if he wanted to go to jail today,” a call he believes was from the trailer owner.

The trailer owner did not have any weapons when he made the threat to the business owner an hour before the call, but he was with three other people at the time.

The business owner said he would come to the station the next day to report a burglary, although it’s not mentioned if this is related to the threat.

Sept. 21, 9:20 p.m. – A resident on Silver Street called police and said that five people were outside his apartment right now threatening to shoot him.

He was unsure if they had weapons at that moment, but he knew that they owned weapons and he owed them money.

The incident had been going on for 15 to 20 minutes at the time of the call to police and the resident said his family was in the apartment with him.

Police eventually arrived on the scene. Additional information was not provided.

Sept. 22, 8:41 p.m. – Two young men were spotted looking into a house on Beech Street and the home owner called police, asking them to remove the men from the property and take their stuff with them.

The home owner also said that the men were doing drugs at the time.

Additional information was not provided.

Sept. 23, 1:58 p.m. – A customer was upset with a business on Gold Street and threatened to come down and shoot employees there, if he owned a gun.

Police called the customer, but there was no response. Police also told individuals at the business that the customer would be given a no trespassing order if he could be found.

Sept. 24, 3:15 a.m. – A person on Amherst Street called police saying they heard a lot of yelling outside their home, with another person calling in that they could hear the yelling too. The second person said that the incident was on Lincoln Street.

Officers were dispatched to the area and found a person that owned a Hyundai that saw the dispute. Apparently, the incident involved two women with a man trying to break it up. The two women eventually drove away and the man walked away.

Nearby, another fight was occurring. This second fight was between a man and a woman who were believed to be on drugs. Dispatch told the officers that the man is a runner.

Dispatch also told officers that they were told the pair fought all the time and they might be on a porch. Police also learned that the man and the woman may have been involved in the earlier although it is unclear if this fight was directly related to the fight between the two women.

Police investigated the area for the second fight, additional information was not available.

Sept. 24, 5:45 p.m. – Several people called police about two men who were outside a store on Chestnut Street threatening another person with knives.

One of the assailants was believed to be someone that was just arrested recently on drug charges following the description given to police, although it was not mentioned which one of the assailants this person was.

Officers arrived on the scene and could not find the victim. Eventually one of the suspects was found and told police neither of them had weapons and no threats were made. Instead, the suspect told the officers that the man owed them money.