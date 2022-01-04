MPD Under The Radar: Alleged gang member brings woman suffering drug overdose to a hospital, then steals her car

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.



In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division. For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.



The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by e-mailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Dec. 4, 4:32 p.m. – A woman told police that she’s being intimidated by a man who has damaged her things and engaged in physical threats, causing her to obtain a Swiss Army knife for protection.

According to police, the woman was causing issues with another man described as her ex-boyfriend.

The woman said she was trying to get her things from a building on Amory Street, but the man said she did not have permission to be on the property, ordering her to leave. She said she had been living in the building for six weeks and would leave when she felt like it, adding that the man tried to punch her in the face.

She told police she was afraid to leave the building, fearing that the man would “do something to her stuff” and had smashed a kitchen chair and other things earlier.

About ten minutes into police involvement in the incident, the woman tried to escape, but the man moved in front of the door and would not let her leave and the pair continued to argue. The man then began to “touch all of her things” according to police, with the ex-boyfriend eventually restraining the man.

Additional officers were summoned to the scene and the woman was eventually able to leave the building, with an agreement that her father could come over later and collect the items.

Dec. 5, 2:30 a.m. – An anonymous person on Prospect Street said they could hear a woman screaming and crying on the apartment above theirs. However, officers entered the building and reported not hearing anything.

Dec. 5, 11:12 a.m. – An elderly man was reportedly beaten up by a group of kids near the corner of Chestnut Street and Prospect Street. According to the individual that called police, the elderly man was bleeding and entered a nearby building.

Police were unable to find the group of kids. An ambulance was dispatched to help the elderly man, but it is unclear if he accepted assistance.

Dec. 5, 11:20 a.m. – A woman told police that her car was stolen and she had discovered the thief inside a building on Hanover Street.

The alleged thief would not leave the building and the alleged thief’s step-father also informed the woman that he would not give her the keys to the vehicle.

According to the alleged thief, he drove the woman to a local hospital the previous night for a drug overdose and left with her car.

An officer familiar with the alleged thief identified him as a known gang member and was armed, stating that he was involved in a stand-off with police in November.

After approximately ten minutes, the woman got the keys back to her car and drove away, fearing the alleged thief would shoot her. It is not clear from the report if police arrived on the scene to mediate the situation.

Dec. 5, 11:26 a.m. – On Bridge Street, a young woman came out a building while screaming and punched another woman out front.

The younger woman reportedly ran down Orange Street, described as Caucasian, wearing grey sweat pants, a dark tank top and hair up in a bun. She was believed not to be in possession of any weapons.

Additional information was not specified in the report.

Dec. 5 5:35 p.m. – Police arrived on the scene of a property on Allard Drive after getting a call from a security company about a theft.

The suspect described the suspect as wearing a light brown jacket and a hoodie with a face mask on.

The security company representative, who saw the theft through a remote video feed, said that the suspect appeared to be stealing metal, with the officer confirming with the security company that no one was supposed to be there at that time.

Several officers arrived at the scene after the suspect left, with the officers unable to confirm that anything was stolen.