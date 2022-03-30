MPD Under the Radar: Alleged contractor uses Lake Avenue man’s paint after he cannot obtain payment

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division. For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Feb. 16, 1:39 p.m. – A man on Lake Ave. called police after an individual tried to pick a fight with him.

This individual claimed that he was a contractor and the man owed him money, a claim the man denied.

Then the individual “started using the man’s paint” and continued to demand payment for work already done. It is not clear how he used the paint. Additional information was not provided.

Feb. 19, 8:47 p.m. – An employee on Elm Street allegedly assaulted a woman and several children. One of the children, a boy of an unspecified age, hurt his back when the employee pushed him into a wall.

There is no information on what sparked this incident. An investigation was opened into the matter, additional information was not provided.

Feb. 20, 1:01 a.m. – Police responded to a reported fight at the Victory Park Garage near a stairwell inside the garage near the Vine/Amherst Street entrance. Four people were reported screaming at each other.

The individual that called the fight into police heard the fight from outside the garage, but did not want to go inside and was not sure if anyone was hurt. Police found broken glass inside a stairwell and blood on the ground as well a man with blood on his face on the second floor.

The man claimed to have headbutted glass for a reason not specified in the report.

There was also broken glass on the third floor of the garage.

Arrests were made for simple assault and criminal mischief, but the individuals arrested were not specified in the report for reasons not specified. Individuals involved in the fight were escorted to a nearby hospital.

Feb. 20., 1:21 a.m. – A person called police to report a dispute on Laurel Street included a man with a gun and another man with a machete.

No one was injured during the dispute, as the man with the machete drove away.

Police attempted to ascertain more information, but onlookers were either uncooperative or did not speak fluent English with the exception of one person. That person disputed that there were any weapons involved in what was described as a loud argument.

Feb. 21, 4:55 a.m. – Police were dispatched after a caller on Sewall Street reported a man and a woman fighting each other. The caller told police the two had issues with drug abuse recently.

Initially the man and woman were pushing each other near a stop sign, but then started hugging each other before pushing each other again and shouting at each other.

It is unclear why they were fighting with each other; additional information was not provided.