5 people arrested at Veterans Park for alleged illegal drug activity

MANCHESTER, N.H. On October 27, 2022, the Manchester Police Street Crime Unit assisted by members of the Patrol and Community Affairs Divisions made five arrests in the area of Veterans Park in connection with an investigation into reported illegal drug activity taking place in and around the park.

The following people were arrested:

James Carr, 39, of Manchester: Warrant out of Hillsborough County for Failure to Appear

Tai Bogan, 39, of Manchester: Electronic Bench Warrant

James Gundrum, 37, of Derry: Possession of a Controlled Drug

Sean Morrissey, 27, of Manchester: Possession of Controlled Drug, Warrant out of

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County Marial Kocdal Loya, 33, of Manchester: Possession of Controlled Drug, Violation of Bail

Anyone with information regarding illegal activity in or around Veterans Park is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.