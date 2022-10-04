MPD alert: Don’t be fooled by ‘fake cop’ scam caller asking for money

MANCHESTER, NH – IManchester Police Department on Tuesday issued a warning to residents about a scam involving police.

“It has come to our attention that someone is calling citizens, claiming to be a Manchester Police Officer, and trying to solicit money,” said Heather Hamel, police information officer, in a press release.

“The call is a scam, and no one from this agency is making calls of this nature. It has been reported that the caller leaves messages telling the recipient they have warrants and will need to pay cash bail. The calls are intimidating, threatening legal action if the person does not respond.

No one at the Manchester Police Department is making these calls. Please be aware of these types of scams and call the police department at 603-668-8711 if you get one of these calls or feel you have been the victim of a scam.”