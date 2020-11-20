MPAL receives Muhammad Ali memorabilia collections from Merchants Auto owner

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Officer Michael Briggs Community Center has long been home to young aspiring boxers. Now it will also be home to a shrine honoring one of the best boxers of all time.

This week, Merchants Auto Co-Owner Stephen Singer donated his collection of 60 Muhammad Ali-related memorabilia items to the Manchester Police Athletic League (MPAL).

Singer was looking for a place to donate the memorabilia, which he began collecting in the 1980s out of respect for Ali. Due to his personal experience with MPAL and the organization’s youth boxing program, it seemed like a natural fit.

“Ali is someone from a poor background, pulled himself up from the bootstraps, became successful used his athletic prowess as a springboard. I think if kids learned the story of Ali, it can help them become successful.” said Singer. “It’s an honor for me to be a part of this program, and I’m glad this collection has a landing spot here at MPAL.”

Former MPAL Officer John Levasseur was the one who worked with Singer to bring the items to MPAL’s home at the Briggs Community Center.

“I think it’s amazing for all the kids that come here,” said Levasseur. “I think this exhibit will help inspire a lot of kids because you can see if you dream big and put your effort into it, you can do a lot of amazing things, there a lot of stories behind these pieces.”