Mowers named as “Young Gun”

BEDFORD, N.H. – On Tuesday, New Hampshire First Congressional District Republican Nominee Matt Mowers was named as a “Young Gun” on the National Republican Congressional Committee’s (NRCC) “Young Gun” list.

Co-founded in the 2007-2008 election, the Young Gun program supports Republican congressional candidates running for open seats or challenging incumbent Democrats.

The “Young Gun” designation it the top of three thresholds in the NRCC’s Young Gun program and can only be reached after completing campaign feasibility benchmarks set by the NRCC.

“Thanks to our strong grassroots movement and enthusiastic support from across the First Congressional District, we have been recognized by the NRCC as one of the top Republican campaigns in the country,” said Matt Mowers. “The path to regaining the majority in the house of Representatives goes through New Hampshire. Chris Pappas has sided with Nancy Pelosi over our police officers, with China over Granite State workers and with the liberal elite over middle class families. In November, we’re going to take back the First District and restore an independent voice for New Hampshire families.”