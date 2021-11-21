Mowers endorsed by Rochester mayor-elect

GILFORD,N.H — This week, Matt Mowers, former State Department Official and 2020 Republican Nominee for Congress in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District, accepted the endorsement of Rochester Mayor-Elect Paul Callaghan.

“Matt Mowers represents a new generation of conservative leadership that will fight for lower taxes, stand with our local law enforcement community and push back against the policies have led to the soaring costs of groceries and gas,” said Callaghan. “I know that Matt will always put New Hampshire first – that’s why I’m proud to support his campaign for Congress.”

“I am grateful for Mayor-Elect Callaghan’s support because I believe his decisive victory demonstrates the frustration and anger Granite Staters have as the radical left pushes their extreme, ‘defund-the-police’ agenda that puts us all in danger. I know that I will count on Mayor-Elect Callaghan to be a partner to me in Congress as we find more solutions to support our brave law enforcement officers and keep our New Hampshire communities safe,” said Mowers.

