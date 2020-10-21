Mowers earns support from Cotton, NHPA

DERRY, N.H. – On Sunday, U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) came to New Hampshire on behalf of Matt Mowers, the Republican challenger to incumbent New Hampshire First District Congressman Chris Pappas.

Cotton praised Mowers and criticized Pappas on challenging the doctrine of qualified immunity as well as his 100 percent voting record with Democratic leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“This race will come down to the wire and every single conversation will help us win and restore our voice in Congress,” said Mowers. “As our Representative, I will support lower taxes for families and small businesses, stand with our law enforcement community and be a teammate for Governor Sununu in Washington to protect the New Hampshire advantage.”

Mowers also received the endorsement of the New Hampshire Police Association on Sunday, adding to earlier endorsements from a pair of police unions in Manchester.

Former Manchester Police Department Captain and Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office Investigator Mark Putney responded to Mowers’ attacks on Pappas regarding support of law enforcement officials.

“To say that Chris Pappas has not stood by our police departments is a complete misrepresentation of his record. As an officer I have always known that I can count on Chris to listen to our concerns and fight for the resources we need,” said Putney. “And he’s delivered – passing legislation we support that would expand access to training for small police departments like ours in New Hampshire. He has my support because I know he’ll continue working to bring our communities together and make them safer.”