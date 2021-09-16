Mowers announces set of state representative endorsements

Thursday, September 16, 2021Andrew SylviaElections, Government, National, Politics0

Matt Mowers on Sept. 8, 2020. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

GILFORD, N.H. – Following four state senate endorsements on Wednesday, 2022 Republican Congressional Candidate Matt Mowers announced a set of endorsements from Republican state representatives on Thursday.

“Our New Hampshire leaders need a real partner in Washington, D.C. to fight for our middle-class families, seniors, and veterans. That’s why I am proud to have the support of the legislative leaders here in New Hampshire who work to improve the lives of all Granite Staters every day,” he said.

The endorsements include the following state representatives.

  • Rep. Patrick Abrami
    Stratham
  • Rep. J.D. Bernardy
    South Hampton
  • Rep. Mike Bordes
    Laconia
  • Rep. Bill Boyd
    Merrimack
  • Rep. Glenn Cordelli
    Tuftonboro
  • Rep. Larry Gagne
    Manchester
  • Rep. Bob Healey
    Merrimack
  • Rep. Gregg Hough
    Laconia
  • Rep. Niki Kelsey
    Bedford
  • Rep. John Leavitt
    Hooksett
  • Rep. Melissa Litchfield
    Brentwood
  • Rep. Wayne MacDonald
    Londonderry
  • Rep. David Milz
    Derry
  • Rep. Jeanine Notter
    Merrimack
  • Rep. Travis O’Hara
    Belmont
  • Rep. Mark Pearson
    Hampstead
  • Rep. Katherine Prudhomme-O’Brien
    Derry
  • Rep. Peter Torosian
    Atkinson
  • Rep. Peter Varney
    Alton
  • Rep. Tom Walsh
    Hooksett