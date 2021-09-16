Mowers announces set of state representative endorsements

GILFORD, N.H. – Following four state senate endorsements on Wednesday, 2022 Republican Congressional Candidate Matt Mowers announced a set of endorsements from Republican state representatives on Thursday.
“Our New Hampshire leaders need a real partner in Washington, D.C. to fight for our middle-class families, seniors, and veterans. That’s why I am proud to have the support of the legislative leaders here in New Hampshire who work to improve the lives of all Granite Staters every day,” he said.
The endorsements include the following state representatives.
- Rep. Patrick Abrami
Stratham
- Rep. J.D. BernardySouth Hampton
- Rep. Mike Bordes
Laconia
- Rep. Bill Boyd
Merrimack
- Rep. Glenn Cordelli
Tuftonboro
- Rep. Larry Gagne
Manchester
- Rep. Bob Healey
Merrimack
- Rep. Gregg Hough
Laconia
- Rep. Niki Kelsey
Bedford
- Rep. John Leavitt
Hooksett
- Rep. Melissa Litchfield
Brentwood
- Rep. Wayne MacDonald
Londonderry
- Rep. David Milz
Derry
- Rep. Jeanine Notter
Merrimack
- Rep. Travis O’Hara
Belmont
- Rep. Mark Pearson
Hampstead
- Rep. Katherine Prudhomme-O’Brien
Derry
- Rep. Peter Torosian
Atkinson
- Rep. Peter Varney
Alton
- Rep. Tom Walsh
Hooksett