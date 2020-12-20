Motorist arrested in Dec. 9 Londonderry crash caused by ice that dislodged from his truck

First responders found a large chunk of ice and snow that had dislodged from a box truck driven by Leiter, who was traveling west. The ice chunk struck a Honda Accord traveling east Young Road. The ice and snow shattered a portion of the Honda Accord’s driver’s side windshield and continued into the vehicle striking the driver, Michael Conry, 22, of Londonderry. Leiter, who was unaware of what had happened, continued on Rte 102 toward Hudson and was alerted to the crash by a witness who saw what had occurred. Leiter returned to the crash scene where he awaited law enforcement and first responders; he cooperated with officers after they arrived.