Motorcyclist seriously injured in late-night crash on Valley Street

MANCHESTER, NH – A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash late Friday.

According to police on May 27, 2022, at approximately 9:04 p.m. there was a report of an accident at the intersection of Valley and Union streets involving a motorcycle.

A white Ford Taurus and a Harley Davidson motorcycle were involved in the crash and a section of Valley Street was immediately closed to traffic.

The driver of the Ford Taurus was identified as a 45-year-old male from Manchester who did not sustain any injuries as a result of the crash. The driver of the motorcycle, a 31-year-old male, also from Manchester, sustained serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The cause and factors of this crash are under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit Investigator, Officer Gelinas at 603-668-8711.