Motorcyclist seriously injured in Elm Street collision

MANCHESTER, NH – One person sustained serious injuries June 29 in a crash on Elm Street involving a motorcycle and a Mercedes, police said.

At approximately 3:09 p.m., a police officer was dispatched to the area of Elm and Brook streets for reports of a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The Manchester Police Department located an accident involving a white Mercedes sedan and a Kawasaki motorcycle.

The driver of the Mercedes was identified as a 64-year-old male from Manchester who did not sustain any injuries as a result of the crash. The driver of the motorcycle was a 32-year-old male, also from Manchester, who sustained serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The cause and factors of this crash are under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.