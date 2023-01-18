Motorcyclist seriously injured in Bodwell Road crash

MANCHESTER, NH – A motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon left a 19-year-old seriously injured and temporarily shut down Bodwell Road.

At 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 police responded to the area of 1107 Bodwell Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Upon their arrival officers discovered the crash involved a blue 2017, Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle color blue and a blue 2018 Honda Civic.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as a 19-year-old male from Manchester who sustained serious injury as a result of the crash and was taken to an area hospital.

The driver of the Honda was identified as a 24-year-old female from Manchester who was not injured as a result of the crash. The roadway was temporarily closed, however it has since been reopened to traffic.

The cause of this crash is under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit. Anyone with information regarding this crash is requested to contact Investigator Day at 603-792-5446.