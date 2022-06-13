Motorcyclist killed in Sunday night crash on I-293

MANCHESTER, NH – A motorcyclist is dead following a motorcycle crash on I-293 Sunday night.

On June 12, 2022, at approximately 8:09 p.m., Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks, along with medical personnel from the Manchester Fire Department responded to the report of a motorcycle crash on Interstate 293 Northbound near mile marker 7 in Manchester.

Initial investigation determined that the operator of the motorcycle, identified by police as Adam Young, 42, of Manchester, lost control while traveling northbound through the S-Curves on I-293 in the area immediately south of exit 6. The motorcycle hit the guardrail on the right side of the roadway before coming to a stop in the breakdown lane.

Mr. Young was thrown from the motorcycle as a result of the crash. He was transported to Catholic Medical Center in Manchester but did not survive.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation.

State Police is requesting that anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Trooper Doug Bailey at Douglas.P.Bailey@dos.nh.gov or by voicemail at (603) 223-8492.