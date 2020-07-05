Motorcyclist killed in crash on Front Street

MANCHESTER, NH – On Sunday, July 5, 2020, at approximately 12:14 p.m. the Manchester Police Department, Manchester Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to a motor vehicle crash in the area of Hackett Hill Road and Front Street. When units arrived they located a motor vehicle and a motorcycle that had collided at this intersection.

The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle, a 2009 Subaru Impreza operated by a 69-year-old Manchester woman, was turning north onto Front Street from Hackett Hill Road when it collided with a 2013 Honda motorcycle operated by a 35-year-old Manchester man who was traveling south on Front Street.

The single occupant in the motor vehicle was uninjured however the motorcycle operator suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The identities of all persons involved are being withheld pending the investigation and next of kin notification.

The crash remains under investigation by the Manchester Police Traffic Unit Collision Reconstruction and Analysis Team. Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.