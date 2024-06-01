Motorcyclist killed in crash on 101 East in Candia

CANDIA, NH – A Newmarket man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday on Route 101.

Troopers from Troop A responded to a report of a crash at about 6:30 p.m. along New Hampshire Route 101 eastbound in the town of Candia. Upon arrival, first responders found an adult male on the road along with a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The preliminary investigation determined that the motorcycle operator, Ralph Cummings, 44, of Newmarket, had been traveling at a high rate of speed in an easterly direction along Route 101. Witnesses reported Cummings lost control of the motorcycle which started fishtailing before he crashed in the travel lanes of the road. He was not wearing a helmet.

Cummings succumbed to his injuries at the scene. There were no passengers and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Multiple agencies assisted Troop A Troopers, including the Candia Police Department, the Raymond Police Department, Candia Fire and Rescue, the Auburn Fire Department and Precision Towing & Recovery.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has information that may assist in the investigation, is asked to contact Trooper Seth Parker via email at Seth.K.Parker@DOS.NH.GOV.