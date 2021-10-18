Motorcyclist killed in crash at Maple and Pearl streets

MANCHESTER, NH – A motorcyclist was killed Sunday night in a crash at the intersection of Maple and Pearl streets.

On October 17, 2021, at approximately 7 p.m., the Manchester Police Department responded to the intersection of Maple and Pearl streets for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV.

According to the preliminary police investigation, a motorcycle that had been traveling east on Pearl Street collided with an SUV that was traveling north on Maple Street. The motorcycle operator, a 34-year-old male from Manchester, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Elliot Hospital where he later succumbed to those injuries. The driver of the SUV was a 66-year-old male also of Manchester, NH who sustained minor injuries.

The identities of the motorcycle operator and the operator of the SUV involved are being withheld at this time until proper next of kin notifications have been made.

The cause and totality of the crash are still under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.