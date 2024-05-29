Merrimack motorcyclist dead following crash at Union and Willow streets

MANCHESTER, NH – A motorcyclist is dead after an accident Wednesday at the intersection of Union and Willow streets.

At approximately 7:05 p.m. the Manchester Police Department responded to the area of Union and Willow streets for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival officers discovered the crash involved a blue 2016 Ford Escape and black 2019 Honda motorcycle.

The driver of the Ford was identified as a 16-year-old male from Chester who did not sustain injuries as a result of this crash.

The driver of the Honda motorcycle was identified as Christopher Leitz, 68, of Merrimack, who succumbed to his injuries as a result of this crash.

The roadway was temporarily closed while police processed the scene and is now reopened.

The cause of this crash is under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit. Anyone who may have witnessed or have information regarding this crash is requested to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.