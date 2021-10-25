Motorcyclist injured after hitting a ladder that was obstructing I-93 south

MANCHESTER, NH – A Milford man suffered serious injuries last Thursday when his motorcycle struck a ladder that was in the southbound travel lane of Interstate 93.

On October 21, 2021, at approximately 3:53 p.m., Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks in Bedford responded to the report of a serious motorcycle crash on Interstate 93 South in the area between Exit 6 and the I93/I293 lower split in the city of Manchester. Troopers responded with Manchester Fire and Medical personnel as well.

Based on the initial investigation at the accident scene, police determined that the motorcyclist, identified as Martin J. Peshka III, 66, of Milford, was operating a blue 2020 Harley Davidson Motorcycle when he struck a ladder in the roadway and lost control. Mr. Peshka was ejected from his motorcycle and sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to the Elliot Hospital in Manchester for treatment.

Police believe the ladder had fallen off another vehicle and landed in a manner that blocked several of the southbound lanes. The vehicle where this ladder fell from did not stop.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed this collision or who may have any additional information pertaining to this incident is urged to contact Trooper Matthew Wolak at Matthew.T.Wolak@dos.nh.gov or at 603-223-3787.

The two left lanes of I93 South in this area were closed for approximately one hour while the scene was cleared up.