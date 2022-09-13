Motorcyclist dies in weekend crash on Hackett Hill Road in Hooksett

HOOKSETT, NH – On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at approximately 5:26 p.m. the Hooksett Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash on Hackett Hill Road near Chuckster’s. Responding officers found a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Toyota Rav-4 involved in a head-on collision.

The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on the scene and the operator of the Toyota was transported to a local hospital with no apparent injuries. Preliminary investigation shows that the motorcycle had crossed over the double yellow line into the oncoming traffic lane. The names of those involved are being withheld at this time.

Hackett Hill Road was closed for several hours as the Hooksett Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit investigated. The Hooksett Fire Department assisted at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information, please contact Sgt. Joseph Ducharme at 603-624-1560 x410.