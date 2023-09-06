Motorcyclist dies after Weston Road crash

MANCHESTER, NH – A city man has died following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday.

On September 5, 2023, at approximately 8 p.m., the Manchester Police Department responded to the area of Weston Road and Hoyt Street for reports of a traffic accident involving a motorcycle.

The Manchester Police Department located a motor vehicle crash involving a red Toyota Tundra and a Harley Davidson motorcycle. The driver of the Toyota Tundra was identified as a 51-year-old male from Manchester who did not sustain injuries from the crash. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as William Boudreau Jr., 57, who is also of Manchester, and died as a result of his injuries from the crash.

The cause and factors of this crash are under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit, Investigator Daly at 603-792-5444.