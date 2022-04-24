Motorcyclist dead, passenger seriously injured in Elm Street crash

MANCHESTER, NH – A crash on Elm Street just after midnight on Sunday claimed the life of a motorcyclist and left another person injured.

On April 24, 2022, at approximately 12:06 a.m., the Manchester Police Department responded to the intersection of Elm and Merrill streets for reports of a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Responding officers located the site of the accident involving a red Nissan Frontier and an Indian motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Justin Theos, 31, of Manchester, who did not survive the crash. The motorcycle passenger, a 30-year-old female from Manchester, sustained serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The driver of the Nissan, a 34-year-old female also from Manchester, was not injured during the crash.

The cause and factors of this crash are under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit, Investigator Day at 603-792-5446.