Motorcyclist charged after group of riders reported for ‘reckless operation’

MANCHESTER, NH – On August 11, 2023, Manchester Police received a report that a large group of motorcycles was driving recklessly in the city. At approximately 9:15 p.m. several officers encountered a group of motorcycles revving their engines and were unsure if these operators were part of the same group.

The officers approached the group at the intersection of Elm and Valley streets. One officer was on a police motorcycle and positioned himself in the group as they waited at a stoplight. Behind them another officer activated their cruiser’s blue emergency lights signaling the group to stay stopped. Despite this, one operator looked back, and accelerated, attempting to drive away. Officers were able to quickly stop him and take him into custody. He was identified as Jovani Matos, 20, of Manchester and charged with disobeying a police officer and resisting arrest. Matos was also issued citations for operating without a license, unregistered vehicle, and uninspected vehicle.

Disorderly and reckless operation of motorcycles is an ongoing problem in the city. This irresponsible behavior puts the public at risk. Manchester Police will not tolerate this and will continue to seek these people out and charge them appropriately.