Motocyclist faces DWI charge after collision with State Police cruiser on Willow Street

MANCHESTER, NH – A motorcyclist faces DWI charges after police say he failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a State Police cruiser early Sunday morning.

At approximately 1:04 a.m. on April 24, 2022, Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks, along with Officers from the Manchester Police Department and medical personnel from the Manchester Fire Department, responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a State Police cruiser and a motorcycle at the intersection of Willow and Hayward Streets in Manchester.

The New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Unit was also requested and is leading the investigation.

Initial investigation reveals that the motorcyclist was traveling on Hayward Street when he collided with a New Hampshire State Police cruiser, which was traveling on Willow Street. The operator of the motorcycle, along with the two Troopers who were in the New Hampshire State Police cruiser, were transported to the Elliot Hospital in Manchester. The Troopers were evaluated and released without injury. The operator of the motorcycle, William Hebert, 62, of Manchester, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police said preliminary results of the investigation show that Mr. Hebert was traveling eastbound and failed to stop at the stop sign on Hayward Street where it meets Willow Street, striking the side of the State Police cruiser as it traveled southbound on Willow Street. Mr. Hebert was later arrested at the hospital and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and operating after suspension.

All aspects of the case remain under investigation. State Police is requesting that anyone who may have witnessed the incident please contact Trooper First Class Nate Goodwin at Nathaniel.D.Goodwin@dos.nh.gov or by voicemail at (603) 545-4288.