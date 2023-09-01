Motley Mutts: Going to the dogs

Melissa Leclerc may be president of the board of directors and operations manager for Motley Mutts Rescue, a Hooksett non-profit dog rescue enterprise, but she’s quick to point out that Motley Mutts is possible because of its six employees and “countless” volunteers.

That’s evident when you look at the numbers for Motley Mutts.

The facility houses approximately 25 dogs at a time and has rescued 2,500 canines since its inception in 2020. The business moved to Hooksett in 2021 from Leclerc’s basement of her home.

“Our dogs predominately come from Mississippi,” Leclerc explained. “We’ve built relationships with the Humane Society in Tupelo in Lee County and also with Chickasaw and Booneville counties.”

Leclerc typically travels to Mississippi several times a year, both selecting dogs for Motley Mutts and offering support.

“We have a board member from Mississippi,” Leclerc said.

According to Leclerc, dogs can literally be dropped off at the doorstep in the southern state with many counties having no canine rescue service. They can provide resources such as spaying, neutering, vaccinations and food, the same services Motley Mutts provides with an additional collar and health certificate added. The dogs are transported by truck from Mississippi to New Hampshire. It takes many hands to process an arrived transport.

Etta, a wire-haired dachshund, was the manager’s first “adoption fail,” meaning home is where the heart is. Leclerc and her spouse Ellie currently have eight animal companions in their Manchester home.

The adoption cost is typically $500-$600. Information on dog adoption, fostering, volunteer opportunities, donating, and upcoming fundraisers can be found at motleymuttsrescue.org or on its Facebook page. The highly recognizable Motley Mutts logo was designed by Christine Donati.

One service Motley Mutt volunteers provide is attempting to match applicants with suggested dogs.

Leclerc is adamant that obtaining a rescue is the way to go. “There’s a lot of cruelty involved in buying a dog from a pet store,” she said, citing that Motley Mutts has rescued dogs from filthy conditions at puppy mills.

Leclerc and Ellie have both worked as LNAs at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home for many years.

Motley Mutts is having an adoption event on Sept. 2 from 12-3 p.m. Come meet adoptable dogs at 114 Londonderry Turnpike in Hooksett. Please submit an application prior to Open House if you hope to adopt on Saturday. Appointments are also made for the dogs throughout the week.