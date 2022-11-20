Most Americans say they are considering the impact online deliveries will have on the planet

HOOKSETT, NH – Americans are planning to spend more online this holiday season, and most are considering the impact those deliveries will have on the planet, according to the results of a third-party consumer survey released by Merchants Fleet, the Hooksett-based national fleet management company.

Among the key findings: 42 percent of respondents were more concerned this year than last year about the environmental impact of package delivery, and 56 percent said they would consider buying more online if they knew their packages would be delivered by an electric vehicle (EV).

Additionally, the survey of 1,000 U.S. adults found, 40 percent would agree to pay a premium to ensure their packages are delivered by EV.

“Consumers are increasingly aware of the environmental impact of package delivery, and they’re actually willing to pay more for cleaner delivery alternatives,” said Brendan P. Keegan, chairperson, CEO and president of Merchants Fleet. “This sends a clear message to retailers around the world that it’s time to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles if you want to stay in the game.”

