Mosquito control spraying set for Sept. 12 on city properties

MANCHESTER, NH –City of Manchester Health Department announced Thursday that there will be spraying to control adult mosquitoes on Monday September 12 from 5 p.m. – 12 a.m. If weather conditions are not acceptable on September 12, 2022, spraying will take place on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the same time.

According to Anna Thomas, Public Health Director, “The Manchester Health Department continues to identify mosquitoes which have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). This raises the risk level to “high” as determined by the NH Department of Health and Human Services’ State Arboviral Illness Surveillance, Prevention, and Response Plan.

Since the evening use of sports fields and some parks, when people are more apt to be bitten by mosquitoes, has increased with the commencement of the fall sports leagues, we want to be proactive in protecting the public health of the community. In addition to this action, residents must continue to protect themselves through the use of appropriate insect repellent and wearing long pants and long sleeved shirts at dawn and dusk and the elimination of mosquito breeding areas.”

Spraying may be done in the following locations:

Gossler / Parkside School

Parker Varney School

Southside Middle School

West Memorial Field

Highland Goffes Falls School

Green Acres / McLaughlin Schools

Jewett Street School

McDonough School

Hillside School

Memorial High School

Stark Park

Livingston Park

Rock Rimmon Park

Derryfield Park

Youngsville Park

Padden Field / Stevens Pond Park

Derryfield Country Club

Raco Theodore Park

Piscataqoug River Park

Wolf Park

Basquil-Sheehan Park

Prout Park

Stevens Park

Brown Mitchell Park

St. Anthony Park

Precourt Park

Goffs Falls Park

Gill Stadium Complex

Singer / Merrimack River Park

Clement Lemire Athletic Complex.

Dragon Mosquito Control Inc., Brentwood NH, will carry out the mosquito control program using backpack sprayers and/or a truck-mounted sprayer on City-owned property only. No city-wide road or aerial spraying is to be conducted.

The following insecticides: Merus 3.0 (pyrethrins 5.0%) and CrossCheck Plus (bifenthrin 7.9%), will be used to control adult mosquitoes. Dragon Mosquito Control, Inc. of Brentwood will be the applicator.

Residents may call the Manchester Health Department at (603) 624-6466 or visit the City’s website at www.manchesternh.gov for more information regarding spray dates and times, location, insecticides, precautions and other concerns.