Mosquito control spraying set for Sept. 12 on city properties

MANCHESTER, NH –City of Manchester Health Department announced Thursday that there will be spraying to control adult mosquitoes on Monday September 12 from 5 p.m. – 12 a.m. If weather conditions are not acceptable on September 12, 2022, spraying will take place on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the same time.
According to Anna Thomas, Public Health Director, “The Manchester Health Department continues to identify mosquitoes which have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). This raises the risk level to “high” as determined by the NH Department of Health and Human Services’ State Arboviral Illness Surveillance, Prevention, and Response Plan.
Since the evening use of sports fields and some parks, when people are more apt to be bitten by mosquitoes, has increased with the commencement of the fall sports leagues, we want to be proactive in protecting the public health of the community. In addition to this action, residents must continue to protect themselves through the use of appropriate insect repellent and wearing long pants and long sleeved shirts at dawn and dusk and the elimination of mosquito breeding areas.”
Spraying may be done in the following locations:
- Gossler / Parkside School
- Parker Varney School
- Southside Middle School
- West Memorial Field
- Highland Goffes Falls School
- Green Acres / McLaughlin Schools
- Jewett Street School
- McDonough School
- Hillside School
- Memorial High School
- Stark Park
- Livingston Park
- Rock Rimmon Park
- Derryfield Park
- Youngsville Park
- Padden Field / Stevens Pond Park
- Derryfield Country Club
- Raco Theodore Park
- Piscataqoug River Park
- Wolf Park
- Basquil-Sheehan Park
- Prout Park
- Stevens Park
- Brown Mitchell Park
- St. Anthony Park
- Precourt Park
- Goffs Falls Park
- Gill Stadium Complex
- Singer / Merrimack River Park
- Clement Lemire Athletic Complex.
Dragon Mosquito Control Inc., Brentwood NH, will carry out the mosquito control program using backpack sprayers and/or a truck-mounted sprayer on City-owned property only. No city-wide road or aerial spraying is to be conducted.
The following insecticides: Merus 3.0 (pyrethrins 5.0%) and CrossCheck Plus (bifenthrin 7.9%), will be used to control adult mosquitoes. Dragon Mosquito Control, Inc. of Brentwood will be the applicator.
Residents may call the Manchester Health Department at (603) 624-6466 or visit the City’s website at www.manchesternh.gov for more information regarding spray dates and times, location, insecticides, precautions and other concerns.