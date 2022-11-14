Mosley defeats Gagne following recount

CONCORD, N.H. – Following a recount, Democrat Maxine Mosley has now defeated Republican Larry Gagne in the Hillsborough 16 House District, consisting of Manchester’s Ward 6, by a final total of 1799 to 1798.

Heading into Monday, Mosley trailed Gagne, 1799 to 1820.

On Monday evening, Mosley said she was overwhelmed by the result, and was told by Secretary of State representatives that a swing of more than nine votes is rare, so this result was historic.

“I did not really anticipate that I could pull it off, but I wanted to use the process of recount to make sure that everyone that supported me knew I was doing everything in my power to have the most verifiable vote at the end,” she said. “I will take today as a win with great, great gratitude.

“It’s very unusual, especially in Manchester with the machines we have to make up 24 votes, we were winning by 23. I don’t know what happened,” said Gagne.

Mosley also praised Gagne as well as Republican Will Infantine and Democrat Holly Hillhouse, with the four seeking the two seats from Hillsborough 16.

“Everybody was gracious and there was no nastiness and no negative politicking, it was as it should be, you run on your merits. I am very appreciative of all of candidates,” she said.

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley released the following statement after the result.

“We are ecstatic to learn of Democratic candidate Maxine Mosley’s win in Manchester Ward 6 following today’s recount. With today being just the first day of several extremely tight races, we look forward to the remaining recounts,” he said. “We appreciate the professionalism of the staff at the Secretary of State’s office and the State Archives for their work in this process, and to our recount team on the ground, whose careful review of ballots aided in today’s result.”

There is no word as of yet whether there will be any challenges to the recount.

Infantine remains the top vote getter in Hillsborough 16, going from 1895 to 1877. Hillhouse dropped from 1644 to 1643.