Mosaic Art Collective exhibition ‘A Few of My Favorite Things’ celebrates small works and big hearts

MANCHESTER, NH – Mosaic Art Collective is proud to unveil its latest exhibition, “A Few of My Favorite Things,” a celebration of small yet powerful art pieces, crafted by New England’s talented artists. The exhibition, which aims to make art more accessible and affordable, will be showcased from November 6, 2023, to December 18, 2023, with an opening reception scheduled for November 11, 2023, from 4-8 p.m.

Staying true to its mission of embedding art into the fabric of daily life, Mosaic Art Collective invited artists to submit works no larger than 12 x 12 inches. These compact dimensions ensure that the art pieces remain budget-friendly, making them perfect gifts for art enthusiasts.

Alongside this unique exhibition, the collective is taking a heartfelt step towards supporting the community. This year, Mosaic Art Collective is launching an “Art Supply Donation Drive” for the Webster House, an organization dedicated to helping youth in New Hampshire who are temporarily unable to reside in their homes. Research has consistently shown that children with access to art and art supplies exhibit enhanced academic performance, superior social skills, and a distinctive approach to problem-solving. The drive, running concurrently with the exhibition, aims to amass a year’s worth of art supplies for the Webster House, with the donation to be delivered on December 20. Donations may be dropped off at the gallery during open hours.

