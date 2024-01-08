Morse demands federal delegation take action against influx of drugs into Granite State

SALEM, NH – Sen. Chuck Morse on Sunday issued a press release demanding New Hampshire’s federal delegation call upon President Biden to take action in securing our southern and northern borders and stop the influx of deadly drugs into our Granite State.

Morse’s statement came after a significant seizure of drugs and the arrest by Salem police on Jan. 5 of Luis Enrique Guerrero Martinez, 30, last known to reside in Lawrence, MA.

“Not even a week into 2024, and already our law enforcement prevented the sale of a pound of methamphetamine and more than five grams of pressed fentanyl here in New Hampshire,” Morse said.

“I am incredibly proud of the Salem Police Department and Caption Jason Smith for orchestrating such a significant narcotics arrest, but equally disturbed to see this growing trend of dangerous drugs coming into New Hampshire.

“It’s time President Biden take responsibility for the lethal crisis he welcomed to our United States, and for our federal delegation to demand action to protect our Granite State.

“I’m calling upon Senator Shaheen, Senator Hassan, Representative Pappas and Representative Kuster to demand immediate action by Joe Biden in closing our borders and addressing the national drug crisis facing our communities.”

Morse is campaigning for governor in the 2024 election.