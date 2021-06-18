Moreno grand slam not enough for ‘Cats

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Despite a grand slam from Gabriel Moreno, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats couldn’t pull out a win against the Hartford Yard Goats on Thursday night, falling 10-6.

All six Fisher Cat runs came in the seventh, with a Brock Lundquist two-RBI single to center field providing the other offensive input for the ‘Cats.

Moreno also added another hit, with Vinny Capra and Demi Orimoloye also providing two hits each in the loss.

John Barbato was the losing pitcher for New Hampshire, marking his first Double-A loss of the year. Barbato allowed eight of Hartford’s runs and also saw an unearned run as well over his 5 1/3 inning appearance, allowing nine hits and a walk while striking out four. In the 12 1/3 innings for the Fisher Cats prior to Thursday, Barbato had only allowed two earned runs.

Hartford’s Ryan Feltner picked up the win, his first of the year in Double-A, no-hitting the Fisher Cats until Moreno’s single with one out in the fourth.

Feltner went 5 2/3rds, giving up four hits and two walks while striking out eight batters.