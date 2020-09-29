Moreau announces resignation

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Ward 6 Alderman Elizabeth Moreau has announced that she will be resigning her seat on the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen, effective Oct. 16.

The resignation came as a result of Moreau moving to a new home in Ward 1, which she said in her resignation letter was due her expanding family’s needs.

In the letter, she thanked Aldermen Barbara Shaw, Joseph Kelly Levasseur, Keith Hirschmann and others for their mentorship and seeks to serve the city in the near future.

Talking with Manchester Ink Link on Tuesday, she has not made any definitive plans on running for Alderman in Ward 1 as of yet, but planned to evaluate her situation at some point early in 2021.

In the Manchester City Charter, the Board of Aldermen are required to hold a special election, but no requirements in regard to a time frame are specified.

After learning that the City Clerk’s office does not have the funds in its budget to hold a special election, she has asked the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to cover such a cost.