More than two dozen businesses meet job applicants at DoubleTree

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

The MEDO job fair at the DoubleTree. Promotional photo/MEDO

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Over 30 businesses from across the Queen City participated in a hospitality industry job fair this week at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown.

The four-hour event was organized by the City of Manchester Economic Development Office (MEDO), with job applicants and participating businesses eligible to win prizes.

MEDO Business Liaison Erik Lesniak was pleased with the event’s turnout, stating that there was a diverse group of job seekers that arrived to interact with local businesses in need of new staff.

Our goal was to bring together businesses for an opportunity to interview and hire potential job seekers while also connecting with other companies within the hospitality sector,” said Lesniak. “We all know how hard the Hospitality industry has been hit since the COVID-19 pandemic and so we wanted to help with an opportunity to get these businesses out there to let everyone know they are hiring and there are options available.”

 

