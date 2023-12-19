More than $41K raised in 2023 by Millennium Running in support of Elliot Health Systm Cancer Center

MANCHESTER, NH – The Solinsky Center for Cancer Care at The Elliot received a total of $41,544 from Millennium Running in funds raised during 2023, demonstrating the generosity of the company’s owners, and the running community. The Solinsky Center for Cancer Care was named Millennium Running’s official Charity of the Year and was the primary beneficiary of the Delta Dental/Elliot Corporate 5k race.

“We are thrilled to partner with Millennium Running, and grateful for the generosity of Jen and John Mortimer, owners and founders of the company, and the incredible running community we have in our area. These gifts help us to provide comprehensive services to our cancer patients to ensure they receive the treatment they need and get their care in a healing, compassionate place with skilled, caring providers. Our sincere thank you to everyone who supported our cancer center and our patients,” said Kelli Rafferty, executive director of philanthropy & community benefit for Elliot Health System and SolutionHealth.

Donations to the cancer center are used to provide patients with transportation to treatments and appointments, massage therapy, mental health support, art therapy, yoga classes, self-care classes, and much more. The Solinsky Center for Cancer Care at The Elliot continues to expand programs and support offerings to patients.

To learn more about the cancer center, visit www.ElliotHospital.org/CancerCare.

