More than 2,000 COVID-19 test requests made within 24-hours after DHHS announces availability

CONCORD, NH — In 24 hours after Governor Chris Sununu and Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Commissioner Lori Shibinette announced the State of New Hampshire’s new online COVID-19 Testing Registration portal, more than 2,200 residents submitted a request to be tested for COVID-19.

All requests to be tested today have been accommodated.

Residents with COVID-19 symptoms, with underlying health conditions, over the age of 60, or who are healthcare workers can now request a test in three convenient ways: through a healthcare provider, by requesting an appointment through the COVID-19 Testing Registration portal, or by calling the COVID-19 Coordinating Office at 603-271-5980. The COVID-19 Testing Registration portal is key to the State’s ongoing efforts to increase access to COVID-19 testing by ensuring qualifying residents can schedule a test without a referral from a medical provider.

“We are ramping up our capabilities and rapidly expanding access to testing,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “This is one of our top priorities, and we are making huge strides every day.”

“We created the COVID-19 Community-Based Testing Program to expand testing statewide, and the online registration portal will make it easier than ever for residents to be tested,” said Commissioner Lori Shibinette. “Our goal is to ensure that COVID-19 testing remains easy and accessible for everyone, so anyone who needs a test will get one.”

The Community-Based COVID-19 Testing Program includes drive-through testing at six fixed testing locations open 8 hours a day, 7 days a week, and a mobile testing team. The fixed drive through testing locations are in Claremont, Lancaster, Milton, Plymouth, Tamworth and Rochester. Requests for testing are processed by the COVID-19 Coordinating Office. Due to the heavy volume of requests, the COVID-19 Coordinating Office anticipates requests for a testing appointment will be scheduled within 24 hours.

In addition to the COVID-19 Community-Based Testing Program, DHHS has created several pathways to remove barriers to COVID-19 testing, including testing through the Visiting Nurses Association (VNA) for individuals who cannot access a fixed site; partnership with ConvenientMD to provide telehealth screenings and testing for individuals regardless of insurance status; and testing through primary care providers, hospitals, healthcare systems, and municipal health departments.

For more information on the State’s response to the COVID-19 emergency, please visit: https://www.nh.gov/covid19/.