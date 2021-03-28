More than 1,200 runners hit the road for Citizens/Millennium Running Shamrock Half-Marathon

VIDEO: Scenes from the March 27, 2021 Millennium Running/Citizen’s Shamrock Half-Marathon <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MANCHESTER, NH – With the support of the City of Manchester, the NH COVID Task Force, and Citizens as the title partner, Millennium Running saw 1,244 official participants cross the finish line as individuals or as part of a three-person relay in the Citizens Shamrock Half Marathon & Relay in downtown Manchester on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Event records were set in both the men’s and women’s half-marathon.

Ben Pare of Portland, Maine was the first overall finisher, setting a new men’s course record with a time of 1 hour 10 minutes and 16 seconds. The 28-year-old from Portland, Maine averaged 5:22 per mile to set the men’s course record.

With COVID travel regulations eased by the State of NH in the last few weeks, the women’s winner Katherine Irgens flew in from Seaside, California, to win the women’s division. Katherine set the women’s event record in a time 1 hour, 19 minutes and 38 seconds and averaging 6:05 per mile.

The NH Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities NH, is the official charity of the two-day event is expected to generate nearly $10,000 for the organization by the conclusion of Sunday’s Citizens Shamrock Shuffle.

Top 10 Mens Division

1 101 Ben Pare 1:10:11.6 2 102 Jason Griffiths 1:11:49.9 3 104 Conor Sleith 1:12:18.3 4 107 Sean McNeil 1:12:23.3 5 105 Brian Amaral 1:12:26.2 6 109 Matthew Farkas 1:13:16.0 7 106 Robbie Hollis 1:13:48.8 8 110 Matthew Devillers 1:14:16.2 9 112 Lucas Bowman 1:16:17.3 10 114 Thomas Harvey 1:16:49.8

Top 10 Womens Division

1 120 Katherine Irgens 1:19:35.2 2 131 Amanda Beucler 1:22:05.5 3 136 Heather Stover 1:22:18.5 4 153 Amanda Quinlan 1:22:40.9 5 123 Alyssa Anderson 1:22:46.7 6 147 Katrina Morrissey 1:22:58.0 7 140 Alyssa Selmquist 1:26:05.4 8 142 Rebecca Trachsel 1:27:06.2 9 193 Lauren Novogratz 1:28:01.1 10 155 Emma Locke 1:28:28.2

More information available at milenniumrunning.com/shamrock

Below: Photo Slideshow by Jeffrey Hastings, Frame of Mind Photo

