More live virtual diabetes prevention programs available to NH residents

Did you know that 58 percent of new cases of Type 2 diabetes can be prevented through programs like the Granite YMCA’s highly-successful Diabetes Prevention Program?

The program focuses on small, measurable, reasonable goals to give participants confidence they can make the necessary changes to reduce their risk for Type 2 diabetes and live healthier lives. Using a curriculum developed by the CDC, a trained lifestyle coach facilitates a small group of participants in learning about healthier eating, physical activity and other behavior changes over 25 sessions. The year-long program consists of 16 weekly sessions and 3 sessions every other week during the first 6 months followed by monthly sessions in the second 6 months.

The Granite YMCA was also recently recognized as a Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program Provider (MDPP) by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), meaning that more New Hampshire residents can take part in its live virtual diabetes prevention programs. Medicare participants across the state who want to take part in the YMCA’s program can now have it paid for by insurance.

Information about the program is available here along with a schedule of upcoming classes. A YMCA membership is not required to participate.